'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

The game was a tightly contested affair as both sides understood the implication for the title race this season.

The first half ended without a goal for both sides with very few clear-cut chances created.

To start the second half, AC Milan would go in front when a deflected cross from full-back Davide Calabria found its way to Olivier Giroud to tap home.

That would be the only goal of the game as AC Milan held on to claim all three points in a massive game away from home.

The victory for Milan takes them to the top of the table while Napoli drops to third.

Osimhen vs Tomori

The battle of the game was between Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen against England international defender Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori born in Calgary, Canada to Nigerian parents had his hands full but contained Osimhen one of the best young strikers in world football.

Asides from a tackle that could have cost his team a penalty, Tomori did a decent job on Osimhen along with defensive partner Pierre Kalulu.

It was another big game that Osimhen failed to score in unlike Giroud who has now scored against big teams such as Roma, Inter Milan, and now Napoli.

Fans took to Twitter to blast Osimhen for his struggles against the Milan defense anchored by Tomori.

