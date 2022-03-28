2022 WCQ

'I was in the hospital supporting the Super Eagles' - Osimhen talks about motivation to beat Ghana

Tosin Abayomi
Osimhen missed out on going to Russia but is looking forward to Qatar.

Victor Osimhen is ready for the 2nd leg between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana
Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is looking forward to qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old striker has been in fine form for Italian Serie A side Napoli this season.

In an interview with CAFOnline, Osimhen stated that playing for Nigeria is a dream come true. He also explained that while the team was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he was supporting from the hospital.

He said, "At the last FIFA World Cup, Russia 2018, I was in the hospital, supporting the Super Eagles.

"I have always been a fan of the Super Eagles, having an opportunity to be here, we have on more hurdle. I am looking forward to the game as well as getting the World Cup ticket."

Osimhen is the latest Super Eagles star in camp
"To be called up to represent is a dream come true. I will always seize the opportunity to represent the Super Eagles if I'm fit and very much okay."

Osimhen was not part of the Super Eagles team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon due to injury.

The Napoli man is looking forward to making amends helping the Super Eagles book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said, "To be back to this team is a blessing and I look forward to the matches. I miss the squad so much, I've been with the team since 2017, it's always a great atmosphere with the team.

Victor Osimhen is ready for the clash between Nigeria and Ghana
"That I was not at the AFCON was a big blow to me, but I give thanks to God for whatever situation I find myself in. Now I am back with the team and I want to give my all for the common good of the team."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 0-0 draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in a first-leg 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header playoff qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi, Ashanti.

Looking ahead of the second-leg at the 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Osimhen believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to excel.

He added, "Ghana is a great team and we will never underrate the team just as we've been doing, we saw the upset the Central African Republic gave to us.

Victor Osimhen is ready for the clash between Nigeria and Ghana
"For me, I would do my best, but it's not just about me, we have some inspirational players in the team like Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo and other great players. With the help of their experience, we'll be able to actualize this dream.

"We know the importance of the game to us, our families, careers and the entire nation. This game is more than just football and we will give our best and also try to make sure we have the upper hand."

The Super Eagles take on the Black Stars on Tuesday, March 29 to determine which team will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

