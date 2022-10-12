UCL

Osimhen back with a bang, scores as Napoli & Bassey's Ajax serve another thriller

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium were served a treat as Victor Osimhen's return from injury ended in praise.

Osimhen is off the mark in the Champions League for Napoli.
Osimhen is off the mark in the Champions League for Napoli.

SSC Napoli is through to the knockout stage of the Champions League with two games to spare after another masterclass win against Ajax on Wednesday.

Read Also

Hirving Lozano, Giacomo Raspadori and Kvaratskhelia were all on target as Napoli ran riot to continue their brilliant run so far.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen returned from injury to score and wrap up the show as Napoli defeated Ajax 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Osimhen came off the bench to score his first Champions League goal, with the game delicately poised at 3-2.

Victor Osimhen back with a bang for Napoli
Victor Osimhen back with a bang for Napoli Pulse Nigeria

His compatriot, Calvin Bassey, who started and finished the game for the visitors, Ajax, registered an assist as Napoli and Ajax served another thrilling encounter in the Champions League.

The Italians only needed a draw to book their ticket to the knockout stages but never stopped attacking from start to finish.

Lozano and Raspadori were also on target for Napoli.
Lozano and Raspadori were also on target for Napoli. Pulse Nigeria

Two goals in either half from Napoli ensured a fourth win in four matches, while Davvy Klaassen and Steve Bergwijn netted to give the Dutch champions two consolation goals.

Serie A leaders Napoli reached the knockout stages in style with Nigerian superstar Osimhen making his long-awaited return from injury.

Osimhen came off the bench to benefit from a Daley Blind mistake to wrap up proceedings at the Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax
Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax Pulse Nigeria

The goal was his first for the club in the Champions League and he celebrated widely as it ended what could have been tense final minutes.

But before his introduction, his teammates Lozano, Raspadori and Kvaratskhelia had all scored to put Napoli in a comfortable position.

However, Klaassen and, Bergwijn, who scored seven minutes from time from a penalty, ensured the game was headed to a frantic final seven minutes before Osimhen punished Blind to wrap things up.

With the win, Napoli sealed their fourth win in four matches to book their ticket to the knockout stages with a 100% record.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Mignolet, Onyedika help gallant Club Brugge hold Atletico to make Round of 16 history

Mignolet, Onyedika help gallant Club Brugge hold Atletico to make Round of 16 history

Osimhen back with a bang, scores as Napoli & Bassey's Ajax serve another thriller

Osimhen back with a bang, scores as Napoli & Bassey's Ajax serve another thriller

Champions League Live Blog

Champions League Live Blog

3 UEFA Europa Conference League games you should carry in your ticket today

3 UEFA Europa Conference League games you should carry in your ticket today

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand

Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Former England international midfielder Ashley Young.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why former Manchester United defender Ashley Young is trending

Sabinus showed off pictures from his recent visit to Liverpool's stadium

Sabinus shows off photos from visit to Anfield Stadium

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon