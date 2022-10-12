Osimhen back with a bang, scores as Napoli & Bassey's Ajax serve another thriller

Hirving Lozano, Giacomo Raspadori and Kvaratskhelia were all on target as Napoli ran riot to continue their brilliant run so far.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen returned from injury to score and wrap up the show as Napoli defeated Ajax 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Osimhen came off the bench to score his first Champions League goal, with the game delicately poised at 3-2.

His compatriot, Calvin Bassey, who started and finished the game for the visitors, Ajax, registered an assist as Napoli and Ajax served another thrilling encounter in the Champions League.

The Italians only needed a draw to book their ticket to the knockout stages but never stopped attacking from start to finish.

Two goals in either half from Napoli ensured a fourth win in four matches, while Davvy Klaassen and Steve Bergwijn netted to give the Dutch champions two consolation goals.

Osimhen nets first UCL to as perfect Napoli qualifies for the knockout round

Serie A leaders Napoli reached the knockout stages in style with Nigerian superstar Osimhen making his long-awaited return from injury.

Osimhen came off the bench to benefit from a Daley Blind mistake to wrap up proceedings at the Armando Maradona Stadium.

The goal was his first for the club in the Champions League and he celebrated widely as it ended what could have been tense final minutes.

But before his introduction, his teammates Lozano, Raspadori and Kvaratskhelia had all scored to put Napoli in a comfortable position.

However, Klaassen and, Bergwijn, who scored seven minutes from time from a penalty, ensured the game was headed to a frantic final seven minutes before Osimhen punished Blind to wrap things up.