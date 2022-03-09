'Osimhen must not waste energy' - Former Italy striker blasts Super Eagles star for lack of goals

Pellissier who is now 42-years-old made his thoughts known about Osimhen in an interview with TuttoNapoli.

Osimhen has seven goals in the Italian Serie A this season which is not productive enough according to Pellissier.

The former Chievo striker compared Osimhen's work rate to that of former Napoli striker Edison Cavani but his goal output is evidently lacking.

According to Pellissier Osimhen works hard but must conserve his energy for his primary responsibility which is goal production.

He said, "An attacker must always score goals must waste as little energy as possible.

"There are few of Cavani, who continue to run throughout the game and even score goals.

"I like Osimhen, but he must not waste energy, he must have more opportunities in peace without arriving tired from having chased the ball all the time."

After Napoli suffered a 0-1 loss to AC Milan in their last league fixture, Pellissier is of the opinion that pairing Osimhen with another forward should be a possibility.

Pellissier then suggested a partnership between Osimhen and veteran forward Dries Mertens.

He added, "Spalletti has the experience that will help him overcome these somewhat dark moments.

"I am an attacker and I would like as many attackers as possible who frighten the opposing defenses.

"Then Mertens can score at any time and has shown that he can also make the first striker.

"He is an extraordinary player and he is always comfortable on the pitch."