'I be boy way still dey go kindergarten' - Osimhen debunks report that Napoli has his social media passwords

The 23-year-old Super Eagles star has been the target man for Napoli this season as they secured a place in the Champions League next season.

A report about Osimhen having trouble with his club went viral on social media.

Pulse Nigeria

The report published on Friday, May 13 by the official Twitter handle of Calcio Napoli stated that Osimhen has handed over his social media passwords to the club.

The report went on t o state that Napoli can now without the permission of Osimhen post on his social media handles whenever they want to.

The caption along with the report said, "Napoli has Osimhen's passwords: he can write on social media for him."

Osimhen on passwords

Osimhen took to his official Twitter account to debunk the report as false. According to the Super Eagles star he has not given Napoli his password.

Osimhen quoted the post by Calcio Napoli and replied with a statement that said, "fake news'

The reply to the post by Osimhen was in Italian and his fans in Nigeria asked about what had happened.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen who is known to be jovial on social media then went on to give a detailed explanation as to why it is impossible for his to surrender his password to Napoli.

He said, "Them say Napoli get my password, say Napoli fit help me post😂😂as per say I be boy way still dey go kindergarten."