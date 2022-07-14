Osimhen, Chukuweze return to training [Photos/Videos]

While most European teams resumed training for the new season last week, players that represented their countries in the international break in June were given extra rest.

Super Eagles of Nigeria duo Osimhen and Chukwueze were both in action as the Super Eagles recorded victories against Sierra Leone, Sao Tome and Principe in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in June.

Osimhen and Chukwueze have now returned to training for their respective teams.

Osimhen and Napoli

A picture of Osimhen in training with Napoli has gone viral on social media. The Super Eagles star captioned the picture Prepping as Napoli get ready for the new season.

Osimhen and Napoli are set to start their pre-season campaign on Thursday, July 14, 2022 against lower league side Anaune.

Chukwueze and Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze on his part also returned to training with Spanish La Liga giants Villarreal.

Chukwueze was all smiles as he posed for pictures with his teammates under training with Unai Emery.