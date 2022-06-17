SCOOP

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are ready to defend their title in Morocco.

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON
Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria a have commenced a training camp at the country’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja ahead of next month’s 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Morocco.

Recommended articles

The world football governing body FIFA decided to increase the number of participating countries at next year’s Women’s World Cup finals to 32.

That decision means that this edition of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).is expected to generate greater media and global public interest than ever.

Super Falcons
Super Falcons The Guardian

The Super Falcons stars were selected by Head Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants were from diverse places.

ALSO READ - Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest photos

Watch Nigerian musician Falz score a goal at Old Trafford

Check out the best photos from Paul Onuachu's wedding to partner Tracy in Accra

The invited team has several foreign-born stars with veteran players and youngsters from the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

The Super Falcons camp is now open with Barcelona Femeni star Oshoala among the 19 players available.

The Super Falcons will take on South Africa, Burundi and Botswana in their group stages fixtures.

Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale, Tochukwu Oluehi, Glory Ogbonna, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Chidinma Okeke, Rita Akarekor, Gift Monday, Opeyemi Sunday, Charity Adule, Christy Ucheibe, Suliat Abideen, Chinonyerem Macleans, Peace Efih, Ugochi Emenayo, Akudo Ogbonna

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON
Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON Pulse Nigeria

Yewande Balogun, Toni Oyedupe Payne, Michelle Alozie, Amanda Uju Mbadi

Nicole Payne, Uchenna Kanu, Desire Oparanozie, Regina Otu

Ashleigh Plumptre, Francisca Ordega, Vivian Ikechukwu, Halimatu Ayinde, Ifeoma Onumonu

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

    Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

  • Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

    Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

  • Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates 4-year wedding anniversary

    Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates 4-year wedding anniversary

Recommended articles

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

Trending

SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SCOOP

Ademola Lookman explains tough decision to dump England for Nigeria

Ademola Lookman explains tough decision to dump England for Nigeria
SCOOP

Lookman explains 'Adebobo' nickname and love for Ronaldo

Lookman explains 'Adebobo' nickname and love for Ronaldo
SCOOP

Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards

Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards