Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria a have commenced a training camp at the country’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja ahead of next month’s 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Morocco.
The Super Falcons of Nigeria are ready to defend their title in Morocco.
The world football governing body FIFA decided to increase the number of participating countries at next year’s Women’s World Cup finals to 32.
That decision means that this edition of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).is expected to generate greater media and global public interest than ever.
The Super Falcons stars were selected by Head Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants were from diverse places.
The invited team has several foreign-born stars with veteran players and youngsters from the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).
SUPER FALCONS CAMP OPEN
The Super Falcons camp is now open with Barcelona Femeni star Oshoala among the 19 players available.
The Super Falcons will take on South Africa, Burundi and Botswana in their group stages fixtures.
ALREADY IN CAMP
Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale, Tochukwu Oluehi, Glory Ogbonna, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Chidinma Okeke, Rita Akarekor, Gift Monday, Opeyemi Sunday, Charity Adule, Christy Ucheibe, Suliat Abideen, Chinonyerem Macleans, Peace Efih, Ugochi Emenayo, Akudo Ogbonna
EXPECTED FRIDAY
Yewande Balogun, Toni Oyedupe Payne, Michelle Alozie, Amanda Uju Mbadi
EXPECTED BY WEEKEND
Nicole Payne, Uchenna Kanu, Desire Oparanozie, Regina Otu
TO JOIN TEAM IN MOROCCO
Ashleigh Plumptre, Francisca Ordega, Vivian Ikechukwu, Halimatu Ayinde, Ifeoma Onumonu
