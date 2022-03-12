Manchester United recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday night, March 12 in the Premier League.
'Ororo go cut soap come back' - Nigerians react as Cristiano Ronaldo steals headlines with brilliant hat-trick in Spurs win
Nigerians have reacted 'wildly' on social media after Ronaldo scored an exceptional hat-trick in Manchester United's hard-fought win over Tottenham on Saturday evening in the Premier League
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was largely responsible for that result as the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar scored a brilliant hat-trick to ensure the Red Devils scooped all three points.
Ronaldo had not featured last weekend as United were humiliated by their Derby rivals Manchester City but reminded fans of just how much his absence meant for the Premier League giants as he was highly instrumental in the win on Saturday evening.
Following United's crucial win over Spurs on Saturday evening, Nigerians have taken to social media to acknowledge the Portuguese maestro as indeed one of the greatest players on the planet.
Here are some of the reactions below:
