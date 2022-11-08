"I grew up in Alapere, Ketu" - WWE Superstar Omos reveals

Omos whose real name is Tolulope Omogbehin has recently shed more light on his Nigerian background having treated his family in Lagos, to a surprise visit on November 7, 2022.

Footages and pictures of Omos surprising his family members having been abroad for 14 years has already gone viral on social media with fans and supporters of the superstar applauding him for returning to his roots.

Pulse Nigeria

Following the WWE Press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the announcement of "The Search for Africa's Next WWE Superstar", at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, the 28-year-old further revealed to reporters where specifically in Lagos he grew up.

"I grew up in Ketu, Alapere which is just down the street....I went to Maryland private school...This is my home" he said.

It was also not much of a surprise coming from the man himself, having constantly shown his self-awareness at the press conference by often times expressing himself in the local Pidgin language as well as his native language Yoruba.

Fansided

Known as the WWE's Nigerian giant and standing at an incredible 7ft. 3 inches, Omos has managed to establish himself as one of the most intimidating superstars in the industry.

In March 2021, he debuted on television at Wrestlemania 37, defeating the New Day (Koffi Kingston and Xavier Woods) alongside AJ Styles for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

He also fought last weekend at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia against Braun Strowman in a battle of the WWE giants.