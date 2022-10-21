Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Olympic Eagles will pocket 10 million naira ($20,000) to beat Tanzania

Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania
Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

Nigeria's under-23 men's national team known as the Olympic Eagles are set for the first-leg qualifier against Tanzania.

Read Also

The Olympic Eagles departed Nigeria via a Kenyan Airways flight at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport going to Tanzania.

It has been a very disturbing preparation for the Olympic Eagles led by Super Eagles assistant head coach Salisu Yusuf.

Several players invited from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) were dismissed following age concerns.

Before their departure to Dar es Salaam, the Olympic Eagles received monetary motivation from Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Task Force on youth competitions.

The Olympic Eagles were promised $20,000 estimated at 10 million naira if they get a victory against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Alhaji Kurfi explained that new NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare will also be supporting the team to victory.

Team captain Success Makanjuola and coach Yusuf thanked the Katsina State FA Chairman for the proposed monetary reward.

The Olympic Eagles take on Tanzania in the first leg scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, with the second leg scheduled for Ibadan in Nigeria.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is will take place in the Kingdom of Morocco from November 2 to 23, 2023.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

    Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

  • Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

    VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

  • Kelechi Iheanacho has started just one game for Leicester City this season in the PL.

    Kelechi Iheanacho continues cameo show as Leicester beat Leeds United

Recommended articles

Can the Super Falcons avoid USA, Germany or even Brazil at Saturday's World Cup draw?

Can the Super Falcons avoid USA, Germany or even Brazil at Saturday's World Cup draw?

Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Kelechi Iheanacho continues cameo show as Leicester beat Leeds United

Kelechi Iheanacho continues cameo show as Leicester beat Leeds United

'It was unfortunate' - Brendan Rodgers still 'regrets' letting Ademola Lookman leave

'It was unfortunate' - Brendan Rodgers still 'regrets' letting Ademola Lookman leave

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Floods in Nigeria: Football fans struggle to stay afloat while watching the Premier League

Floods in Nigeria: Football fans struggle to stay afloat while watching the Premier League

'I'm not done with football' - Retired John Obi Mikel says

'I'm not done with football' - Retired John Obi Mikel says

Trending

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match