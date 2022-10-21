Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

The Olympic Eagles departed Nigeria via a Kenyan Airways flight at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport going to Tanzania.

It has been a very disturbing preparation for the Olympic Eagles led by Super Eagles assistant head coach Salisu Yusuf.

Several players invited from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) were dismissed following age concerns.

Olympic Eagles to get ₦10m

Before their departure to Dar es Salaam, the Olympic Eagles received monetary motivation from Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Task Force on youth competitions.

The Olympic Eagles were promised $20,000 estimated at 10 million naira if they get a victory against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Alhaji Kurfi explained that new NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare will also be supporting the team to victory.

Team captain Success Makanjuola and coach Yusuf thanked the Katsina State FA Chairman for the proposed monetary reward.

The Olympic Eagles take on Tanzania in the first leg scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, with the second leg scheduled for Ibadan in Nigeria.