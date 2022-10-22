Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Olympic Eagles fail to secure 10 million naira promised after 1-1 draw away against Tanzania.

Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam
Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

Nigeria's under-23 men's football team known as the Olympic Eagles played out a 1-1 draw away against their counterparts from Tanzania on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Read Also

The team led by Super Eagles of Nigeria assistant coach Salisu Yusuf featured several players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

It took the Olympic Eagles just 29 minutes to find the back of the net as Qudus Akanni was brought down in the box.

CD Diocesano winger Success Makanjuola scored from the spot to give Nigeria the lead at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania
Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania Pulse Nigeria

The team took the lead to the halftime break but would face a difficult second half in Dar es Salaam.

The Olympic Eagles weathered the storm for most of the second half but in the 79th minute conceded as Tanzania equalized also from the penalty spot.

It was a tense finale for the Olympic Eagles as they held on to get a point in the first-leg fixture away from home.

The Olympic Eagles will now depart Dar es Salaam for Nigeria ahead of the second leg between the two teams.

Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Task Force on youth competitions pledged the sum of $20,000 to the Olympic Eagles if they were to get a victory in Dar es Salaam.

The Olympic Eagles welcome Tanzania to Nigeria for the second leg scheduled to take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan
The Olympic Eagles welcome Tanzania to Nigeria for the second leg scheduled to take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan Pulse Nigeria

A draw now means the Olympic Eagles still have a possibility of getting more financial incentives if they are victorious in the second leg in Nigeria,

With a place at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the line, the Olympic Eagles welcome Tanzania to Nigeria for the second leg scheduled to take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

    Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

  • Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

    Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

  • Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

    'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

Recommended articles

Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

Revenge! Taiwo Awoniyi scores to condemn former club Liverpool to 3rd defeat

Revenge! Taiwo Awoniyi scores to condemn former club Liverpool to 3rd defeat

Premier League Matchday Live

Premier League Matchday Live

Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face co-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada

Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face co-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada

Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead

Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Big decision: Spalletti to drop either Osimhen or Raspadori against Mourinho's Roma

Big decision: Spalletti to drop either Osimhen or Raspadori against Mourinho's Roma

Trending

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match