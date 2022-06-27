Olusanjo Olutayo appointed Sporting Lagos 1st-team coach

Olutayo joins the football club with four games left in its first season.

Fola Olatunji-David, Governing Board Member, says: "We are delighted to have Sanjo join us at Sporting Lagos. In our conversations with him leading up to his appointment, we are very impressed with his vision for competing at the highest levels, and we are happy that it aligns with our long-term vision for the club.

Olutayo on Sporting Lagos

Olutayo says: “I’m happy and excited to be announced as the head coach of Sporting Lagos. It is an honour and a privilege to work for the club in the city where I was born, raised and developed my passion for the game.

Pulse Nigeria

"Despite the challenges of the environment in which it finds itself, Sporting is committed to excellence, operating in a professional manner & developing the premier footballing institute in Nigeria and beyond.

At this point, we are faced with the challenge of maintaining our place in the league. It is a challenge I’m very much up for. And having met spoken and trained with the players, my belief in our survival and growth is strengthened.

"I hope that through hard work our playing principles will begin to show in the team performances and we can consistently put on a spectacle our fans can be excited by and proud of! Hala Sporting!”

Pulse Nigeria

Olutayo has spent the last eight years developing and coaching young players in Europe. In 2017, he moved to Finland, where he was appointed Head Coach of the Tervarit Juniorit junior team.

Olutayo has met with the first-team players and had their first training session last Thursday. He will be managing his first home game on July 3rd, 2022.