Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk makes professional football debut ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch [Video]

The move my Usyk comes as a surprise as he is preparing for a rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Usyk came on as a substitute for FC Polissya his native team in the second division team.

The fixture was a friendly fixture and Usyk was introduced for FC Polissya against UPL Veres in the 76th minute.

Usyk's introduction in the winter cup fixture brought about a lot of applause from those in attendance.

Polissya are set to begin their Persha Liga campaign in March and Usyk a two-time champion in different weight categories has been training at the club's winter training camp.

Volodymyr Zagursky club director at Polissya explained the role of Usyk on the team.

He said, "If Usyk strengthens our team, we will offer a professional contract, if not, we will just give a chance to try his hand at football.

"What will Usyk's participation in the tournament look like? These moments are kept secret. Watch the tournament and you you will see everything."

The 35-year-old fighter is set for a rematch with Joshua after their first meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in September 2021.

Victory for Usyk in London meant he was crowned WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion.