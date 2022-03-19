Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Tinubu a former governor of Lagos State celebrated his 70th birthday at Bourdillon with several former Super Eagles players in attendance.

Former Super Eagles players such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, and Victor Ikpeba to name a few were present to honor Tinubu at a special meeting.

At the gathering, the former Super Eagles players presented Tinubu with an award to celebrate the special occasion.

A statement by the team of the Presidential aspirant said, "Asiwaju for President 2023: Presentation of Award by Ex-Super Eagles and Kanu Heart Foundation to Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu at Bourdillon earlier today.

"Join us tomorrow by 2pm at Onikan stadium for novelty match in honor of Asiwaju at 70."