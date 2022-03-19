Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Asiwaju for President 2023: former Super Eagles players present Tinubu with an award at Bourdillon, grateful for all he has done.

Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday
Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria stars on Saturday, March 19, celebrated Presidential aspirant Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Tinubu a former governor of Lagos State celebrated his 70th birthday at Bourdillon with several former Super Eagles players in attendance.

Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday
Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday Pulse Nigeria

Former Super Eagles players such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, and Victor Ikpeba to name a few were present to honor Tinubu at a special meeting.

At the gathering, the former Super Eagles players presented Tinubu with an award to celebrate the special occasion.

A statement by the team of the Presidential aspirant said, "Asiwaju for President 2023: Presentation of Award by Ex-Super Eagles and Kanu Heart Foundation to Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu at Bourdillon earlier today.

Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday
Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday Pulse Nigeria

"Join us tomorrow by 2pm at Onikan stadium for novelty match in honor of Asiwaju at 70."

The former Super Eagles players will continue their celebration of Tinubu when they take part in a novelty game for his birthday scheduled for Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in FA Cup quarterfinals

    Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

  • Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday

    Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

  • Victor Osimhen scored two goals for Napoli against Udinese

    Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

Recommended articles

Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

Watch Victor Osimhen warn Ghana with 2 goals for Napoli against Udinese [Video]

Osimhen's double takes Napoli top of the league in landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal

Osimhen's double takes Napoli top of the league in landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal

Nigeria's Flamingoes destroy Congo 5-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingoes destroy Congo 5-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

STAT ATTACK: 3 things Victor Osimhen does better than Dusan Vlahovic

STAT ATTACK: 3 things Victor Osimhen does better than Dusan Vlahovic

Trending

Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Thomas Partey is now a Muslim ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

Patrice Evra is set for boxing fight against Adam Saleh
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday

Victor Moses celebrates as son Caiyro turns 1

'E Choke' - Borussia Dortmund hail Super Eagles greats Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba

Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba both played for Dortmund in the past
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch Alex Iwobi score 99th minute winner for Everton against Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Everton against Newcastle United
UFC

'You guys want a murder scene in the octagon' - Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor calling him out

Kamaru Usman has bad intentions for Conor McGregor in the octagon

'Protect him!' - Reactions as 'Sensational' Saka leads Arsenal to victory over Aston Villa

Social media reactions following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday