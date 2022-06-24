'Okocha bawo?' - Reactions as fans differ on the Premier League's best African player

The Division is the home of top-level talents from various countries across the world.

The league also boasts millions of viewers worldwide, which allows the participating clubs to rake in a considerable amount of profit.

Africa is no exception as it is solidly well-represented in the division and maybe one could argue that it's also one of the major sources of talent in the Premier League actually.

The continent has actually produced some of the world's biggest superstars in the game today with a good number of them currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

However, in a recent post by footballing news agency ESPN UK, fans have taken to social media to react to a post about the debate on who is Africa's best player in the Premier league.

Via their official Twitter page, ESPN posted a photo containing 4 frames of 4 iconic African footballers who have lit up English football's apex division - Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Manchester City great Yaya Toure, Bolton legend Jay-Jay Okocha and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

However, fans have now reacted to the post singling out Super Eagles and Bolton legend - Austin Okocha's inclusion in the discussion.

The seven-time Nigerian Player of the Year who is widely regarded as the most-talented African player ever, was notorious for his time at Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League.

He also helped save the Lancashire club from relegation and then took them to the final of the League Cup and into Europe after they qualified for the UEFA Cup.

He’s was famous for his filthy array of tricks that left scores of opposition players crying and utterly looking below par, embarrassing even the biggest of stars with his deft techniques on the ball.

However, while some fans agreed with his inclusion, others felt that he had no business being in the mix, alongside the other three contenders.

