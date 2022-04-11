International Premium Lager beer, Heineken has concluded arrangements to bring the iconic UEFA Champions League trophy closer to the fans and loyal consumers alike in the two cities of Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria this month.
Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria
Super Eagles legends Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi will join Afrobeats superstar Davido and a host of Football fans across Nigeria ahead of the arrival of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf for the UEFA Champions League trophy tour, with Lagos as it's first stop
The 2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken will make it's first stop in Lagos at the Landmark events center, Victoria Island on the 12th of April, before making its way to The Hilton Congress Hall,Abuja on the 13th of April 2022.
Afrobeats superstar Davido will join Super Eagles great Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will headline the events in Lagos and Abuja alongside music stars: Reekado Bankz, Perruzzi, Lojay including Industry personalities like Dotun the Energy Gahd as well as dance record-breaker Kaffy and a host of others for Wednesday's event.
For Nigerian football, only the trio of Super Eagles legends : Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and John Mikel have lifted the Champions League trophy.
However, hundreds of fans in Lagos and Abuja would finally have the opportunity to see European club football's most-prized asset live in the coming days courtesy of Heineken.
This year, former AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf will be headlining the trophy tour.
Seedorf prides himself as unarguably ne of the most successful players in UEFA Champions League history.
The 46-year-old Dutch legend is the first and currently the only player to have ever won the UEFA Champions League trophy with three different clubs - once with Ajax and Real Madrid and twice with AC Milan.
