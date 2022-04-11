Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Google

The 2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken will make it's first stop in Lagos at the Landmark events center, Victoria Island on the 12th of April, before making its way to The Hilton Congress Hall,Abuja on the 13th of April 2022.

Afrobeats superstar Davido will join Super Eagles great Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will headline the events in Lagos and Abuja alongside music stars: Reekado Bankz, Perruzzi, Lojay including Industry personalities like Dotun the Energy Gahd as well as dance record-breaker Kaffy and a host of others for Wednesday's event.

Imago

For Nigerian football, only the trio of Super Eagles legends : Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and John Mikel have lifted the Champions League trophy.

Imago

However, hundreds of fans in Lagos and Abuja would finally have the opportunity to see European club football's most-prized asset live in the coming days courtesy of Heineken.

Imago

This year, former AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf will be headlining the trophy tour.

Seedorf prides himself as unarguably ne of the most successful players in UEFA Champions League history.

Imago