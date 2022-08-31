Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Okereke scored an outstanding late goal but it was only a consolation for his newly promoted club U.S Cremonese.

After the game, the former Club Brugge striker was not too happy that his goal was not enough to earn his club at least a point.

"It's not my best goal, but for sure scoring at San Siro is never trivial. But I prefer goals that bring points," Okereke said as per the Cremonese website.

The 25-year-old, however, dedicated his goal to the fans while adding that it was not a bad thing to score at San Siro.

"In any case, I want to dedicate it to the fans who even today were very numerous at San Siro to support us. I hope they are not disappointed because we are giving everything and continuing to work I am sure that the results will come."

Cremonese to keep working - Okereke

A wonderful first-half performance propelled Inter to a convincing win over Cremonese in what was a week four clash at San Siro.

Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez were the scorers as Inter handed Okereke and Cremonese their fourth defeat in as many games.

For the newly promoted side, which is still without a win, Okereke says that the club must keep working hard.

"We always try to put on the field what the coach asks us, in the end, we were good but it was not enough. But we came out with our heads held high, the championship is long, we have a goal and we have to keep working and staying focused."

