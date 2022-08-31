SERIE A

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

The former Club Brugge striker believes he has scored better goals but wants to score goals that win points for his new club.

David Okereke outshines Cyriel Dessers for Cremonese in defeat to Inter Milan
David Okereke is not a happy man at the moment despite scoring against Serie A giants Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Okereke scored an outstanding late goal but it was only a consolation for his newly promoted club U.S Cremonese.

David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers both started for Cremonese against Inter Milan
After the game, the former Club Brugge striker was not too happy that his goal was not enough to earn his club at least a point.

"It's not my best goal, but for sure scoring at San Siro is never trivial. But I prefer goals that bring points," Okereke said as per the Cremonese website.

The 25-year-old, however, dedicated his goal to the fans while adding that it was not a bad thing to score at San Siro.

David Okereke after he was unveiled at Cremonese
"In any case, I want to dedicate it to the fans who even today were very numerous at San Siro to support us. I hope they are not disappointed because we are giving everything and continuing to work I am sure that the results will come."

A wonderful first-half performance propelled Inter to a convincing win over Cremonese in what was a week four clash at San Siro.

Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez were the scorers as Inter handed Okereke and Cremonese their fourth defeat in as many games.

David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese
For the newly promoted side, which is still without a win, Okereke says that the club must keep working hard.

"We always try to put on the field what the coach asks us, in the end, we were good but it was not enough. But we came out with our heads held high, the championship is long, we have a goal and we have to keep working and staying focused."

David Okereke is PulseSPORTS30 #25
The Nigerian, who joined Cremonese from Club Brugge this summer, has scored two goals in four matches for the club this season.

