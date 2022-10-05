Okafor fires Salzburg to first win, Silva & Joe Hart steal show at Leipzig

Noah Okafor was the hero of the day for the Austrians after his decisive late penalty sealed a first win of the season.

Pulse Nigeria

The goal was Okafor's third of the competition, which means he has scored 100% of Salzburg's goals this season after he also found the net in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea the last time.

He also scored their first goal of the season in the Champions, in the 1-1 draw with Italian giants, AC Milan.

With the win, Salzburg moved top of Group E on five points, while Zagreb stay third on three (3) points.

Joe Hart and Andre Silva steal show at RB Leipzig the Arena

In Group F, it was a comedy of error as former Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart's howler inspired Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to a first win of the UCL season.

Leipzig proved to be too strong for their visitors from Scotland, Celtic, following a convincing 3-1 win.

Portuguese star, Andre Silva stole the show after scoring a second half brace, while Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku also found the net for the Red Bull side.

Jota's equaliser gave the Bhoys some hope early on in the second half, but it turned out to be just a consolation.