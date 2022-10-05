UCL

Okafor fires Salzburg to first win, Silva & Joe Hart steal show at Leipzig

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Noah Okafor has now scored all Salzburg goals this season in the Champions League while Andre Silva stole the show at RB Leipzig.

Naoh Okafor, Andre Silva and Joe Hart.
Naoh Okafor, Andre Silva and Joe Hart.

Austrian champions Salzburg have taken control of Group E after a narrow 1-0 win over Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Noah Okafor was the hero of the day for the Austrians after his decisive late penalty sealed a first win of the season.

Okafor has scored all Salzburg's goals this season in the UCL.
Okafor has scored all Salzburg's goals this season in the UCL. Pulse Nigeria

The goal was Okafor's third of the competition, which means he has scored 100% of Salzburg's goals this season after he also found the net in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea the last time.

He also scored their first goal of the season in the Champions, in the 1-1 draw with Italian giants, AC Milan.

Noah Okafor's 85th minute strike denied Graham Potter his first win as Chelsea manager
Noah Okafor's 85th minute strike denied Graham Potter his first win as Chelsea manager Twitter

With the win, Salzburg moved top of Group E on five points, while Zagreb stay third on three (3) points.

In Group F, it was a comedy of error as former Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart's howler inspired Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to a first win of the UCL season.

Joe Hart's error allowed Silva restore Leipzig lead
Joe Hart's error allowed Silva restore Leipzig lead Pulse Nigeria

Leipzig proved to be too strong for their visitors from Scotland, Celtic, following a convincing 3-1 win.

Portuguese star, Andre Silva stole the show after scoring a second half brace, while Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku also found the net for the Red Bull side.

Andre Silva was the star of the show at the Red Bull Arena
Andre Silva was the star of the show at the Red Bull Arena Pulse Nigeria

Jota's equaliser gave the Bhoys some hope early on in the second half, but it turned out to be just a consolation.

Leipzig gets off the mark but stay third in the group, with Celtic still without a win and rooted to the bottom of the table.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Okafor fires Salzburg to first win, Silva & Joe Hart steal show at Leipzig

Okafor fires Salzburg to first win, Silva & Joe Hart steal show at Leipzig

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Argentine star hails Osimhen's importance in Napoli's squad

Argentine star hails Osimhen's importance in Napoli's squad

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa Conference League games

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa Conference League games

Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Is Victor Osimhen on borrowed time at Napoli?

Is Victor Osimhen on borrowed time at Napoli?

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34