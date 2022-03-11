'Thank God'- Oghenekaro Etebo reacts to Watford's 4-0 loss to Wolves

The 26-year-old started the game on the bench as Watford received a beating at the hands of Wolves.

Named on the bench by Roy Hodgson, Watford were already three goals down before the introduction of Etebo for Tom Cleverley.

The Nigerian midfielder enforcer could not stop Wolves from scoring the fourth goal and complete the demolition.

It was the first Premier League appearance for Etebo since his return from a four-month injury layoff.

Watford put out a message on social media to welcome back Etebo. The message said, "Making his injury comeback after nearly six months out.

"Good to see you back out there, @etebo_karo."

Etebo then took to his official Instagram account to reflect on the game and thank God for returning to the pitch.

Along with a photo was a message that said, "Suffered a defeat last night but still not the end and most important am happy to be back on the pitch to keep doing what i love most.

Just want to use this opportunity to thank God, my family and medical staff of Watford fc for making it possible to be back on the pitch and once again thanks to the traveling fans for their support."

In an interview on the Watford website, Etebeo stated that his return was difficult and thanked those responsible for his recovery.

He said, “I’m short of words to be honest.

“I’m not happy with the result, but what’s happened has happened and it’s for us to look forward to the next game.

“I feel sorry for the traveling fans, they came a long way, but sometimes these things happen in football and we have to do our best to respond.”

“I’m excited to be back, I must say I’m overwhelmed. It’s been a long time, five months I’ve been out, so I need to make sure I do all the work well to make sure everything is back to normal.

Pulse Nigeria

“Even if I am back on the pitch we are still at the bottom of the table which is not a good result, so though I’m glad to be back I know there’s a lot of work for us to do.”

“When we get back to training tomorrow [Friday] the gaffer will have video clips, we will sit together and watch the game.

“It’s tough to take to be honest, but the most important thing is that we stay together. We need to come as a team and stay together in order to survive.”