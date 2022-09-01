Nice Catch! French club shows interest in ex-Chelsea midfielder Barkley

Barkley is a free agent after Premier League side Chelsea terminated his contract at Stamford Bridge.

But according to the French media outlet, Get French Football News, GFFN, the 28-year-old has appeared on the radar of Ligue 1 side, Nice.

"Nice are looking to further strengthen their midfield options and are “thinking” of a move for the former Chelsea and Everton man," GFFN said via RMC.

Nice looks to add more Premier League flavour

Barkley is the latest Premier League start who could join the Ligue 1 side this summer.

Nice has focused on Premier League players since the arrival of Iain Moody, a former director of football at Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

The club has already signed former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City and Ivorian International, Nicolas Pepe, on loan from Arsenal.

Pepe was on target on Wednesday night as Nice defeated Lille to seal a second win of the season in the Ligue.

