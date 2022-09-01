TRANSFERS

Nice Catch! French club shows interest in ex-Chelsea midfielder Barkley

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Sports gist

The England international could be the latest Premier League player to switch to the French first division club.

England and Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has attracted interest from French club OGC Nice.

Barkley is a free agent after Premier League side Chelsea terminated his contract at Stamford Bridge.

But according to the French media outlet, Get French Football News, GFFN, the 28-year-old has appeared on the radar of Ligue 1 side, Nice.

"Nice are looking to further strengthen their midfield options and are “thinking” of a move for the former Chelsea and Everton man," GFFN said via RMC.

Barkley is the latest Premier League start who could join the Ligue 1 side this summer.

Nice has focused on Premier League players since the arrival of Iain Moody, a former director of football at Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

The club has already signed former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City and Ivorian International, Nicolas Pepe, on loan from Arsenal.

Pepe was on target on Wednesday night as Nice defeated Lille to seal a second win of the season in the Ligue.

Barkley, who made only made six Premier League appearances, scoring once last season, could be the next catch on deadline day catch for the club.

