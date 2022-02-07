Odion Ighalo reacts after scoring debut goal for Al-Hilal

Ighalo was on target as Al Hilal recorded a 6-1 victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) professional league side Al Jazira Club in a 2022 FIFA Club World Cup fixture played on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

With Al-Hilal down a goal, Ighalo converted in the 36th minute to equalize for his side. It was Ighalo's first official goal for his new side Al-Hilal.

Ighalo joins Al-Hilal in the January transfer window from Saudi Arabian league rivals Al-Shabab.

With Al-Hilal leading 3-1, Ighalo was substituted for Andre Carrillo in the 75th minute.

After the game, Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his first goal.

Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not Slumber. 💙🦅 #passion #blessed #thankful #grateful."

Ighalo and his Al-Hilal teammates advanced to the FIFA World Cup semifinal after victory against Al Jazira.