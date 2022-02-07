Odion Ighalo reacts after scoring debut goal for Al-Hilal

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ighalo was on target for Al-Hilal for the first time in an official game.

Odion Ighalo has finally found the back of the net
Odion Ighalo has finally found the back of the net

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has reacted to scoring his first official goal for Saudi Arabian professional football league side Al Hilal SFC.

Recommended articles

Ighalo was on target as Al Hilal recorded a 6-1 victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) professional league side Al Jazira Club in a 2022 FIFA Club World Cup fixture played on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

With Al-Hilal down a goal, Ighalo converted in the 36th minute to equalize for his side. It was Ighalo's first official goal for his new side Al-Hilal.

Ighalo joins Al-Hilal in the January transfer window from Saudi Arabian league rivals Al-Shabab.

With Al-Hilal leading 3-1, Ighalo was substituted for Andre Carrillo in the 75th minute.

After the game, Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his first goal.

Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not Slumber. 💙🦅 #passion #blessed #thankful #grateful."

Ighalo and his Al-Hilal teammates advanced to the FIFA World Cup semifinal after victory against Al Jazira.

They now will face reigning European champions, Chelsea, in a semifinal fixture scheduled for Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

NPFL youngster Silas Nwankwo joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans

Club World Cup set to feature robot referee

FIFA are looking to test artificial intelligence software that looks to improve VAR calls