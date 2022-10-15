Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

Ighalo netted the opening goal as Al Hilal survived a scare to defeat Al Taee 3-2 in a thrilling affair.

The goal ended a run of three (3) matches without a goal for the 33-year-old former Super Eagles star.

Ighalo, who was substituted in the 90th minute, has now scored four (4) goals and assisted one in seven (7) starts this season for his club.

Defending champions close gap at the top

Meanwhile, the Champions of the Saudi Arabia Professional League Al Hilal are now within five points of leaders Al Shabab.

Inspired by Ighalo and man of the match, Michael Richard, who scored one and assisted the opener from Ighalo, Hilal sealed a first win in three matches.

But the visitors had to dig deep after letting a two goal lead slip as their host fought back to equalise after just an hour.

Guy Mbenza and Amir Sayoud scored in the space of seven second half minutes to draw Taee level.