'It’s very hot'- Ighalo compares TOUGH Saudi league to the Premier League

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Now in Saudi Arabia, Ighalo has explained the challenges compared to the Premier League.

Odion Ighalo is a cult hero at Watford
Odion Ighalo is a cult hero at Watford

Super Eagles midfielder Odion Ighalo has made a comparison between with the Saudi Professional League and Premier League.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old is now with current Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal SFC. Ighalo featured in the Premier League for Watford and later Manchester United.

Speaking to the Inside the Hive podcast, Ighalo explained the difference between the Saudi Arabian league and the Premier League.

Ighalo started off revealing that he is enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia

He said, “I’m enjoying my time here. It’s my second year here in Saudi Arabia with a different team and everything is going well.

"I’m scoring goals and the team is doing well, so I’m happy!

“Everybody knows the Premier League is the best league in the world and the standard of the league is very high."

Odion Ighalo is doing well now at Al-Hilal
Odion Ighalo is doing well now at Al-Hilal Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo compared the standards between the two leagues. According to the former Watford man, the Premier League has better quality.

He said, "The intensity, the coverage, the fans and the stadium, everything is top. The league here is still growing, a lot of foreign players and managers are coming in, I would say it’s a good league and a tough league, but you can’t compare to the Premier League.

“I would say it’s Championship level. It’s very tough, physical and each team has foreign players playing and foreign coaches, a lot of tactical work and intelligent players in the league.

The Super Eagles star then went on to explain the change in training periods due to the weather.

Ighalo's first stint in the Premier League was with Watford
Ighalo's first stint in the Premier League was with Watford Pulse Nigeria

He added, “In England we train in the mornings, but due to the weather here, it’s very hot and we train in the evenings.

"We have a longer day, train and then come back and rest. In China we trained in the mornings because the weather is not too hot there.

"It’s a different league and culture entirely. I’m happy I get to learn and live in difficult cultures, it’s something I will cherish for a long time."

Ighalo is remembered fondly at Watford for his role in helping the Hornet secure promotion to the Premier League.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Odion Ighalo is a cult hero at Watford

    'It’s very hot'- Ighalo compares TOUGH Saudi league to the Premier League

  • The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia

    2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

  • Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman all have to battle to win the Goal of the Month award

    Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Recommended articles

Swiss Wyss mulls chance to buy Chelsea

Swiss Wyss mulls chance to buy Chelsea

'It’s very hot'- Ighalo compares TOUGH Saudi league to the Premier League

'It’s very hot'- Ighalo compares TOUGH Saudi league to the Premier League

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Top 4 MUST-WATCH matches in the NPFL today featuring the Pride, Oluyole Warriors & Plateau United

Top 4 MUST-WATCH matches in the NPFL today featuring the Pride, Oluyole Warriors & Plateau United

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli

'We will not give up' - Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko BOASTS as Russia declares war on his country Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine

PSG star Neymar Jr shows off new BATMAN boots [Photos]

Neymar continues to push the highly anticipated BATMAN movie

Asisat Oshoala all smiles at Matchday: Queens of The Pitch premiere [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala was all smiles at the documentary premiere

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals 'SPECIAL FEELING' going back to his primary school [Photos]

Bukayo Saka went back to his primary school to explain his road to success
SUPER FALCONS

'Network no dey stadium ni?' - Reactions as Nigerians bemoan limited coverage of Super Falcons second leg victory against Cote d'Ivoire

Nigerians reacted on social media to lack of coverage during the Super Falcons victory over Ivory Coast on Wednesday