'It’s very hot'- Ighalo compares TOUGH Saudi league to the Premier League

The 32-year-old is now with current Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal SFC. Ighalo featured in the Premier League for Watford and later Manchester United.

Speaking to the Inside the Hive podcast, Ighalo explained the difference between the Saudi Arabian league and the Premier League.

Ighalo started off revealing that he is enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia

He said, “I’m enjoying my time here. It’s my second year here in Saudi Arabia with a different team and everything is going well.

"I’m scoring goals and the team is doing well, so I’m happy!

“Everybody knows the Premier League is the best league in the world and the standard of the league is very high."

Ighalo compared the standards between the two leagues. According to the former Watford man, the Premier League has better quality.

He said, "The intensity, the coverage, the fans and the stadium, everything is top. The league here is still growing, a lot of foreign players and managers are coming in, I would say it’s a good league and a tough league, but you can’t compare to the Premier League.

“I would say it’s Championship level. It’s very tough, physical and each team has foreign players playing and foreign coaches, a lot of tactical work and intelligent players in the league.

The Super Eagles star then went on to explain the change in training periods due to the weather.

He added, “In England we train in the mornings, but due to the weather here, it’s very hot and we train in the evenings.

"We have a longer day, train and then come back and rest. In China we trained in the mornings because the weather is not too hot there.

"It’s a different league and culture entirely. I’m happy I get to learn and live in difficult cultures, it’s something I will cherish for a long time."