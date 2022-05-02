WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim families' - Jude Ighalo joins the Islam world in celebration

Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]
Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

On Monday, May 2, 2022 Ighalo posted photos on his official Instagram account to celebrate the Islam holiday.

Recommended articles

The message that came with the post said, 'Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim families.'

The Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]
Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old Ighalo tagged the photos with the location Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ - Ighalo compares tough Saudi league to the Premier League

In the photos, Ighalo is dressed in a white overall the same outfit as his two sons while his daughter is styled with a black outfit.

Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]
Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo, a known Christian is now with Saudi Football Club Al-Hilal as his career is now in the latter stages.

Since Ighalo moved from Al-Shabab to rivals Al-Hilal he has been one of the best players on the team and even participated at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year.

Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]
Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

The former Watford man continues to be linked with a move back to Europe based on his performances in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo is known to be someone who gives to the community with evidence when he donated houses to widows in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]
Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

The former Manchester United man also has an orphanage devoted to the care of orphans and other children who were separated from their biological families.

Ighalo and his Al-Hilal team are expected to return to action when they take on rivals Al Feiha in their next league game scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

    Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

  • Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

    Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

  • Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to now focus on Roma after loss to Tottenham

    Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Recommended articles

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

Vieira expects Wilfred Zaha to join Drogba in Premier League Hall of Fame

Vieira expects Wilfred Zaha to join Drogba in Premier League Hall of Fame

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

Nigeria can no longer ignore Cyriel Dessers and Anthony Nwakaeme

Nigeria can no longer ignore Cyriel Dessers and Anthony Nwakaeme

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans