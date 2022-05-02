Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

Ighalo celebrates Muslim holiday

The message that came with the post said, 'Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim families.'

The Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old Ighalo tagged the photos with the location Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the photos, Ighalo is dressed in a white overall the same outfit as his two sons while his daughter is styled with a black outfit.

Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo, a known Christian is now with Saudi Football Club Al-Hilal as his career is now in the latter stages.

Since Ighalo moved from Al-Shabab to rivals Al-Hilal he has been one of the best players on the team and even participated at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Watford man continues to be linked with a move back to Europe based on his performances in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo is known to be someone who gives to the community with evidence when he donated houses to widows in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Manchester United man also has an orphanage devoted to the care of orphans and other children who were separated from their biological families.