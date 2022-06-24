Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji joins Isaac Okoro's Cleveland Cavaliers

The 2022 draft is the 76th edition of the selection process and Nigeria was represented at the top end.

Nigerian-born American college basketball player Ochai Young Agbaji made history as he was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 21-year-old Agbaji joins the Cleveland Cavaliers. after a dominant performance to help Kansas win the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.

Agbaji joins Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavliers have two young guards in Darius Garland and Colin Sexton but could not pass up the opportunity to draft Agbaji.

Agbaji joins the Cavaliers after being named the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

He joins another rising star of Nigerian descent in Isaac Okoro who was the Cavaliers first round pick in 2020.

The Cavaliers picked Okoro with the seventh pick in 2020 and with the 14th pick selected Agbaji who was the Associated Press and coaches' Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 tournament MVP, and was voted first-team All-American.