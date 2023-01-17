ADVERTISEMENT

Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo beat and corrected some of his old school friends during their 100th-anniversary road walk in Abeokuta.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo during the road walk
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo played a senior prefect role during an 18-kilometer walk around Abeokuta, Ogun state, to celebrate 100 years of his secondary school, Baptist Boys High School.

Obasanjo was part of the centenary celebrations of the Baptist Boys High School.

The Former President led current and old students of the school and was joined by the Old Boys Association led by Prof. Kayode Oyesiku.

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said hundreds of residents in Abeokuta showered praises on Obasanjo and echoed his name for his energy during the walk.

The residents praised the former president for his prowess, energy, and endurance to embark on the walk despite his age.

The journey took them through Isale Ake, Adatan, and Kugba Road before entering the rehabilitated Saje Road into the school premises.

They sang the school anthem among other songs through Oke Egunya, Igbore, Oke-Igbein and at the palace of Oba Omolade at Omida.

Oyesiku said the walk covered an 18km stretch when added together.

He commended Obasanjo for his spirit behind the centenary anniversary exercise.

Obasanjo was born on March 5, 1937 and was a military leader who served as Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 before he was democratically elected as president from 1999 to 2007.

Obasanjo with some of the Students of Baptist high school, Abeokuta
Obasanjo with some of the Students of Baptist high school, Abeokuta AFP

He was born in the village of Ibogun-Olaogun to a farming family of the Owu branch of Yoruba and attended Baptist Boys High School for his secondary school education.

