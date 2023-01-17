Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

Obasanjo was part of the centenary celebrations of the Baptist Boys High School.

The Former President led current and old students of the school and was joined by the Old Boys Association led by Prof. Kayode Oyesiku.

Abeokuta residents Showers praises on Obasanjo

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said hundreds of residents in Abeokuta showered praises on Obasanjo and echoed his name for his energy during the walk.

The residents praised the former president for his prowess, energy, and endurance to embark on the walk despite his age.

The journey took them through Isale Ake, Adatan, and Kugba Road before entering the rehabilitated Saje Road into the school premises.

They sang the school anthem among other songs through Oke Egunya, Igbore, Oke-Igbein and at the palace of Oba Omolade at Omida.

Oyesiku said the walk covered an 18km stretch when added together.

He commended Obasanjo for his spirit behind the centenary anniversary exercise.

Obasanjo is 85-year-old

Obasanjo was born on March 5, 1937 and was a military leader who served as Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 before he was democratically elected as president from 1999 to 2007.

AFP