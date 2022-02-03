NPFL youngster Silas Nwankwo joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Tosin Abayomi
The 18-year-old star will continue his development in Sweden.

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden
Nigerian striker Silas Nwankwo has completed a move to Swedish outfit Mjällby AIF.

The 18-year-old was the joint-Top scorer in the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Nwankwo recorded 19 goals with eight assists to share the award with Charles Atshimene of Akwa United.

After his exploits with Nasarawa United, Nwankwo has decided to continue his development in Sweden.

He joins Mjallby AIF of Sweden on a four-year deal until 2025.

Hasse Larsson the sports director of Mjallby AIF in a statement in the official website of the club revealed that the club was delighted to have signed Nwankwo.

Silas Nwankwo was the NPFL top scorer last season
He said, "It is clear that if you look at his merits as an 18-year-old in a high-speaking language, it is impressive.

"But we are also impressed by his top qualities both in the inverted game with his size but also ability to manage goal chances to goal in the offensive penalty area.

"A player who will need time with a longer contract makes us believe that Silas in the long run can really make a difference for the club."

Nwankwo is expected to make his debut for Mjallby AIF when they face Akropolis in a Svenska Cupen fixture scheduled for Sunday, February 20, 2022.

