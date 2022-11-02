NPFL: Ex-Nigerian International and Kano Pillars forward Bello Musa Mata dies at 34

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The striker played for Kano Pillars, El Kanemi and was a Nigerian international at youth level with the Flying Eagles.

The late Bello Musa Kofamata. Photo Credit: Randa Andrew/Twitter.
The late Bello Musa Kofamata. Photo Credit: Randa Andrew/Twitter.

Former Nigerian international and Kano Pillars star Bello Musa Kofamata has passed away at the age of 34.

According to a report by NPFL expert, Randa Andrew, Kofa Mata gave up the ghost in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Further findings from Pulse Sports Nigeria show that Mata died following a brief illness.

He is expected to be laid to rst later on Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Bello Kofamata's brief

The forward started his football career at Kano Buffalo in 2007 before he joined city rivals and former NPFL champions, Kano Pillars, where he won the league title in the 2007/2008 season.

Bello Kofamata won the NPFL with Kano Pillars.
Bello Kofamata won the NPFL with Kano Pillars. AFP

He spent three years with Pillars before he swapped Northern Nigeria for the East with a move to the Imo State team, Heartland FC.

Bello, who also played for Ifeanyi Ubah, returned to Pillars two years later but not before he made a stop at another Northern club, El-Kanemi Warriors.

International career

Kofamata's journey in international football started in 2007 when he was a part of the Nigerian contigent to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada.

Three years later, he made his senior debut for the Nigerian national side, the Super Eagles.

He featured in the 5-2 win over DR Congo in an international friendly, a match he came on as a second half substitute.

