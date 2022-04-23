American youngster Noah Sharpe shines for Kano Pillars 2 years after unveiling at abandoned building

The youngster was in action at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) La Liga U15 Promises tournament.

Just two years ago, the American youngster rose to the top of the trends.

In the year 2020, it was a shock in Nigeria football circles when NPFL side Kano Pillars announced the signing of American Noah Wilson Sharpe.

The signing came as a shock because the American chose to continue his development to become a professional footballer in Nigeria.

The signing went viral also as Kano Pillars announced the arrival of the youngster in bizarre fashion.

Kano Pillars, a professional football side, decided to unveil Sharpe in an uncompleted building back in 2020.

Fast forward two years, Sharpe featured for Kano Pillars at the NPFL and La Liga U15 Promises collaboration.

The game was played at Ikenne, home stadium of NPFL side Remo Stars. The American youngster featured in the game and his participation took him to the top of the trends.

Sharpe would play his part to help Kano Pillars defeat Lobi Stars 3-2 on the day with several cheers for the American at the Stadium.