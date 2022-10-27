UEL

Nketiah fumbles as Luuk de Jong inspires PSV to beat Arsenal

Tosin Abayomi
Former Barcelona man Luuk de Jong outshines Nketiah as PSV shocks Arsenal.

PSV recorded a 2-0 victory against Arsenal in a matchday five Europa League fixture played on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Arsenal recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg, but Ruud van Nistelrooy's side would get their revenge in the return fixture.

Xavi Simmons put the ball past Aaron Ramsdale in the 43rd minute but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as both teams went to the halftime break level.

The breakthrough for PSV came in the 56th minute when Joey Veerman converted a ball through to him by former Barcelona man Luuk de Jong.

Luuk de Jong scored the second for PSV in the 63rd minute assisted by Cody Gakpo. PSV would hold on for the win to claim three points and put pressure on Arsenal going into the final group game.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made several changes to the team that played a 1-1 draw with Southampton in their last Premier League outing.

One of the changes involved Eddie Nketiah starting in place of Gabriel Jesus. The youth product had several chances to score for Arsenal but fluffed his lines.

Arsenal fans were not pleased with his performance and after the defeat took to social media to express their thoughts.

Nketiah rose to the top of the trends with insults and criticism based on his performance on the pitch.

Arsenal wraps up their Europa League group stage campaign against FC Zurich on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

