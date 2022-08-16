VOLLEYBALL

Nigeria records another win in Tunisia, routs Gambia in straight sets

Izuchukwu Akawor
Nigeria started the competition on a flyer after straight sets victory on Monday in the Northern African country.

The U21 boys in celebratory mood in Tunisia.
Nigeria's U-21 Men's Volleyball team is on fire at the ongoing 2022 Men African Nations Volleyball Championships in Tunisia.

The team made it two wins in two in the competition after straight sets win over the Gambia in their second game on Tuesday.

Nigeria celebrates the win over the Gambia on Tuesday.
Nigeria overpowered the Gambia 25-21, 25-16 and 25-15 to register an easy 3-0 win over their counterparts.

It was Nigeria's second win in the tournament as the U21s had beaten North African nation, Morocco, on Monday.

The u-21 Volleyball team started the tournament in style courtesy of a 3-0 thrashing of Morocco on Monday.

The U21 team after the win over Morocco on Monday.
Nigeria showed the meant business and didn't go to Tunisia to admire the country with an early marker, seeing off the Moroccans in straight sets.

The u21s showed their intentions early on before going on to win 25-12, 25-16 and 25-20 to get off to a winning start in the Tunisian city of Tunis.

Nigeria finds herself in the same group as Morocco, the Gambia and host country, Tunisia, who they face in the final group match on Wednesday.

