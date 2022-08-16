Nigeria records another win in Tunisia, routs Gambia in straight sets

The team made it two wins in two in the competition after straight sets win over the Gambia in their second game on Tuesday.

Nigeria overpowered the Gambia 25-21, 25-16 and 25-15 to register an easy 3-0 win over their counterparts.

It was Nigeria's second win in the tournament as the U21s had beaten North African nation, Morocco, on Monday.

Nigeria overpowers Morocco

The u-21 Volleyball team started the tournament in style courtesy of a 3-0 thrashing of Morocco on Monday.

Nigeria showed the meant business and didn't go to Tunisia to admire the country with an early marker, seeing off the Moroccans in straight sets.

The u21s showed their intentions early on before going on to win 25-12, 25-16 and 25-20 to get off to a winning start in the Tunisian city of Tunis.