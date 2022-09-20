FRIENDLY

Nigeria's Super Eagles to battle Algerian counterparts in two matches

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Jose Peseiro will have the chance to use most of the players he invited this month during the international break.

Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro and his crew during the friendly against Mexico.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now to play two matches during this international break.

Nigeria is in Oran to take on the Les Fennecs of Algeria in an international friendly following break from club football.

The Super Eagles kicked life under Jose Peseiro against Mexico.
The Super Eagles were expected to play just one game on September 27 against the Algerians with 25 players invited for the tie.

However, the latest report reaching Pulse Sports Nigeria says the Eagles will now play the Algerians twice during this break.

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
The first encounter will see the senior national team take on a team of Algerian home-based stars at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine this Friday.

This particular encounter was scheduled for the Super Eagles CHAN team but the foreign-based boys will now use the game to prepare for the main event four days later.

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO/TheNews2)
After the home-based clash, the Eagles will then battle the main Algerian side in a repeat of the 2019 AFCON semi-final on September 27.

That game is slated for the Miloud Hadefu Stadium in Oran, Algeria.

With the Super Eagles set to tackle the Desert Foxes in an international friendly, the camp of the team has come to life.

No fewer than 18 players have arrived at the Super Eagles hotel in Oran ahead of the games led by FC Porto's on-loan star, Chidozie Awaziem.

Chidozie Awaziem scores first goal for Hajduk Split.
Awaziem was the first Eagle that landed in Algeria, with 17 others following suit ahead of the team's first training session on Tuesday.

