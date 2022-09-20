Nigeria's Super Eagles to battle Algerian counterparts in two matches

Nigeria is in Oran to take on the Les Fennecs of Algeria in an international friendly following break from club football.

The Super Eagles were expected to play just one game on September 27 against the Algerians with 25 players invited for the tie.

However, the latest report reaching Pulse Sports Nigeria says the Eagles will now play the Algerians twice during this break.

The first encounter will see the senior national team take on a team of Algerian home-based stars at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine this Friday.

This particular encounter was scheduled for the Super Eagles CHAN team but the foreign-based boys will now use the game to prepare for the main event four days later.

After the home-based clash, the Eagles will then battle the main Algerian side in a repeat of the 2019 AFCON semi-final on September 27.

That game is slated for the Miloud Hadefu Stadium in Oran, Algeria.

Super Eagles camp comes to life

With the Super Eagles set to tackle the Desert Foxes in an international friendly, the camp of the team has come to life.

No fewer than 18 players have arrived at the Super Eagles hotel in Oran ahead of the games led by FC Porto's on-loan star, Chidozie Awaziem.

