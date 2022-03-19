Nigeria's Flamingoes destroy Congo 5-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

The encounter was a second leg qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

Thanks to goals from Emmanuel in the 36th minute, Oluwatunmininu Adeshina in the 66th minute and Opeyemi Ajakaye in the 76th minute, Nigeria's Flamingoes recorded a 3-0 victory away against Congo in the first leg encounter at the Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa.

Despite a three goal advantage in the first leg, the Flamingoes did not relent to finish the job at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Ajakaye scored in the fifth and 14th minute to give the Flamingoes a two goal lead.

Adeshina added a third in the 23rd minute to give Nigeria a comfortable three goal cushion at the halftime break.

Doosur Atume added a fourth in the 62nd minute while Taiwo Afolabi scored the fifth in the 88th minute.