Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

'It is not picnic' - Danjuma warns Falconets ahead of 1st game against France.

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's under-20 women's national football team known as the Falconets are ready for their first game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The team landed in Costa Rica and have since started been finetuning preparations for the tournament.

The Falconets start their campaign against European side France. The game will take place at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José in Costa Rica.

Nigerians will have to wake up to watch the Falconets game against France at 12 AM midnight on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The Falconets had a nearly flawless qualification series but understand the competition will be tough at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Falconets Head Coach Christopher Danjuma stated ahead of the clash against France that it will no a tough test for his team.

He said, “The World Cup stage is about players’ mentality; we have prepared the team very well in that area.

"You have to go out there, aim to be the best and work hard to be the best. It is not picnic. I believe that these girls will do Nigeria proud.

“Playing seven matches in the African qualifying series toughened the team very well, and we have also worked on their psyche.

"Nigeria has never been also-ran at this level. Having reached the Final twice and made the semi finals once, the Falconets have pedigree in this championship.

"We cannot afford to falter. We will take it one match at a time, beginning with the game against France.”

The Falconets game will be available to watch on cable network DSTV and Startimes.

