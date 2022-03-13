Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

The Falconets recorded a 0-0 draw away against Cameroon and a 3-0 victory in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to progress to the fifth round.

The first leg fifth-round fixture was against Senegal at the Stade Lat-Dior, Thiès.

Flourish Sabastine put the Falconets in front as early as the eighth minute which they protected going to the halftime break.

Sabastine scored her second of the game in the 56th minute to give the Falconets a comfortable lead.

The teenager scored her third from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute to increase the Falconets' first-leg advantage.

Adji Ndiaye pulled one back for Senegal in the 89th minute to give the home side a lifeline to still seal qualification in the second leg.

The Falconets now have a 3-1 advantage ahead of the second leg scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday, March 26, 2022.