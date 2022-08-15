Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

The team led by Chris Danjuma recorded a 1-0 victory against South Korea in their second group game played on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

South Korea defeated Canada 2-0 in their first match while the Falconets started their tournament with a 1-0 win against European champions France.

A place in the quarterfinals was at stake when both sides met at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela.

Nigeria 1-0 South Korea

Just like the first game against France, the Falconets were unable to break the South Korean defense in the first half.

In the 54th minute, Esther Onyenezide’s shot from the right side was parried away by Yoonji Do.

Oyono Omini, in goal for Nigeria also had to parry away a fierce 25 –yard shot unleashed by Eunyoung Lee in the 64th minute.

There was little to choose between the two teams until the 83rd minute when midfielder Onyenezide’s curled a shot past Do.

It was the only goal of the match as Hayeon Mu missed from a corner kick and Garam Chun hit the upright from a free-kick.

The defense of kept things tight at the back even and in midfield Mercy Idoko, Onyenezide and Bashirat Amoo worked tirelessly.

The Falconets held on for all three points and booked a place in the quarterfinals with two victories from two games.