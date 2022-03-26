Nigeria's Falconets beat Senegal 4-1 to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's U-20 Women's team recorded a 4-1 victory against their counterparts from Senegal on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
The Falconets recorded a 7-2 victory on aggregate against the Senegalese.
The Falconets came into the second leg after a 3-1 victory away against Senegal at the Stade Lat-Dior, Thiès.
Flourish Sabastine who scored in the first leg put Nigeria in front in the second leg as early as the seventh minute.
Esther Onyenezide's cross was converted by Sabastine to score her second of the game in the 20th minute.
In the 23rd minute, Esther Onyenezide missed a penalty but after the Senegalese goalkeeper moved off her line it was retaken.
In the 25th minute, Onyenezide made no mistake to score Nigeria's third.
Senegalese goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye reduced the deficit when she converted a penalty as the game was 3-1 at the halftime break.
Super-sub Joy Jerry scored the fourth for the Falconets in the 89th minute as they held on to record a 4-1 win at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.
The 7-2 victory on aggregate means that the Falconets will represent the African continent at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup scheduled to take place from August 10 till 28.
