Nigeria's Chidi Njokuani stopped by Gregory Rodrigues

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Sports gist

After Usman lost his title more bad news for Nigeria as Chidi Godson Njokuani injured Gregory Rodrigues in round 1 but was knocked out in round 2.

American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) of Nigerian descent Chidi Njokuani was in action in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Vegas 60.

In the early hours of Sunday, September 18 Njokuani suffered a loss to Brazilian MMA star Gregory Rodrigues in Las Vegas Nevada

The Nigerian star started out strong in the first round with a massive knee strike to cause a huge gash and open the head of Gregory Rodrigues.

The officials almost stopped the fight in the first round as the cut on Rodrigues brought out so much blood coupled with relentless pressure from Njokuani.

After clearance by the Octagonside physician, the second round would be an entirely different approach as Rodrigues took the fight to Njokuani.

Rodrigues with a nasty cut to the face took down Njokuani and put a combination of punches to earn the stoppage victory via technical knockout at the 1:27 of the second round

Njokuani falls to 22-8, while Rodrigues moves to 13-4
Speaking after the fight Rodrigues said, “I know one thing, I’m born for this,” Rodrigues You need to kill me. Alive or dead, you come with me. I’m the ‘Robocop.

"I felt the blood coming out but I said calm down, don’t rush. Chidi is a warrior. I’m grateful to fight against the greatest guys in this cage.”

Njokuani falls to 22-8, while Rodrigues moves to 13-4 eyeing a fight with UFC middleweight champions Israel Adesanya.

