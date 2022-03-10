WHAT'S BUZZIN

Nigerians worried as Roman Abramovich and MC Oluomo sanctioned on the same day

Tosin Abayomi
Avoid Lagos 'agbero' if you can as NURTW suspends MC Oluomo and Abramovich's Chelsea assets are frozen.

Chelsea fans had a rough day as Abramovich's assets were frozen while MC Oluomo was suspended
Chelsea owner Roman Roman Abramovich is under fire after his assets were frozen by the United Kingdom (UK) government.

Abramovich was included among the Russian billionaires who were sanctioned by the UK government in relation to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Boris Johnson U.K. prime minister confirmed the freezing of Abramovich's assets in a statement that said, "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine,"

Britain's minister for sport Nadine Dorries added, "I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended."

"Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

On the very same day, it was confirmed that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State chairman Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, was suspended.

A statement to that effect in part read, “This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9, 2021,”

“Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the union.”

Abramovich's assets being frozen already brought about tension from Chelsea fans on social media.

However, when news broke that MC Oluomo has also been suspended by the NURTW there was cause for concern.

It is known that members of the NURTW especially in Lagos belong to the Chelsea fraternity in part.

Hence a reaction to both situations linked on Twitter.

