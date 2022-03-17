2022 WCQ

Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

With just a token of 2000 naira fans in Abuja can watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana
The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana

The price of tickets for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoffs between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana have been revealed.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face off against West African rivals Ghana in a two-leg playoff series at the end of this month.

The Austin Eguavoen led side will travel to face off against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Nigeria vs Ghana
Nigeria vs Ghana Pulse Nigeria

The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The shift of the Super Eagles games from the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria has an impact on the price of tickets.

The Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have now revealed the price of tickets for the must-win game.

According to several sources, just 30,000 tickets of the 60,000 capacity stadium are for sale.

Regular tickets go as low as N2,000, premium tickets for N5,000 while VIP tickets are fixed at N10,000.

The winner on aggregate after both ties between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana will progress to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana

    Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

  • Several Super Eagles players will celebrate Tinubu's 70th birthday

    Kanu, Okocha, and 15 former Super Eagles players to feature in Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty game

  • Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United

    Paul Pogba becomes 3rd Manchester United player to be robbed in 2022

Recommended articles

Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

‘I had to flee because rockets were exploding everywhere’ – Ghanaian striker in Ukraine

‘I had to flee because rockets were exploding everywhere’ – Ghanaian striker in Ukraine

Super Eagles players set to join Samuel Chukwueze in the quarterfinal in Europe

Super Eagles players set to join Samuel Chukwueze in the quarterfinal in Europe

Video: Watch Samuel Chukwueze and Serge Aurier 'collabo' to vibe to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' after knocking out Juventus

Video: Watch Samuel Chukwueze and Serge Aurier 'collabo' to vibe to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' after knocking out Juventus

Kanu, Okocha, and 15 former Super Eagles players to feature in Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty game

Kanu, Okocha, and 15 former Super Eagles players to feature in Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty game

Ghanaian delegation promises top notch hospitality for Super Eagles

Ghanaian delegation promises top notch hospitality for Super Eagles

Trending

BOXING

Mike Tyson releases edibles shaped like Holyfield's ear he bit in 1997

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997
AWCON

Super Falcons of Nigeria to battle Olympic gold winners Canada in double header

The Super Falcons of Nigeria face Canada in a friendly fixture
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Let's Pray for Benfica or Villarreal' - Reactions as Chelsea beat Lille to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Chelsea came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 in the Champions League and move to the quarterfinals
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just like the Nigerian Government' - Unsurprising Reactions as Arsenal's 5-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool

Social media reactions to Arsenal's loss against Liverpool on Wednesday

3 'sharp, sharp' facts about NUGA you must know

Nigeria University Games, NUGA.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Paul Pogba becomes 3rd Manchester United player to be robbed in 2022

Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United