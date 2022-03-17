Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face off against West African rivals Ghana in a two-leg playoff series at the end of this month.

The Austin Eguavoen led side will travel to face off against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Pulse Nigeria

The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The shift of the Super Eagles games from the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria has an impact on the price of tickets.

The Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have now revealed the price of tickets for the must-win game.

According to several sources, just 30,000 tickets of the 60,000 capacity stadium are for sale.

Regular tickets go as low as N2,000, premium tickets for N5,000 while VIP tickets are fixed at N10,000.