'World Cup is for countries that are working' - Nigerians regret sacking of Rohr as Ghana knockout Super Eagles with 1-1 draw in Abuja

Tosin Abayomi
Rohr will have delivered - Nigerians believe the country is not working as the Super Eagles will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nigerians remember Gernot Rohr as Ghana knock out Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigerians remember Gernot Rohr as Ghana knock out Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in a second leg 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Ghana went in front through their captain Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the 11th minute.

William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty in the 22nd minute to equalize for Nigeria as both sides went to the halftime break level.

The Super Eagles could not find the back of the net in the second half as Ghana held on for a draw and qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the away goals rule.

Following the result, Nigerians took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Austin Eguavoen was criticized for the loss as Nigerians remembered Gernot Rohr who was sacked before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The opinions indicated that Rohr will have ensured the qualification of this team just like he did for the 2018 edition.

See reactions below

