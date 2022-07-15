WHAT'S BUZZIN

Nigerians react as video of alleged match-fixing in FA Cup goes viral

David Ben
Footage of an awkward penalty shoot-out moment in a match between Remo Stars and Ijebu United had surfaced online and here's how the internet has reacted.

The Nigeria Professional Football League have reportedly been ranked 8th in the Best football leagues in Africa 2022. This ranking is based on statistics from CAF's club Rankings.

The Nigeria Professional Football League is the top tier of the Nigerian league system.

The NPFL boasts one of the best sides in continental football in the past with Enyimba FC winning the CAF Champions League back to back in 2003 and 2004.

However, in recent times, the league has become a somewhat shadow of its former self with continuous controversies and propaganda seeming to be the 'new normal' in recent campaigns.

NPFL logo
Remo Stars
Some of the huge cankerworms seriously degrading the league's credibility includes the apparent flair for scandals, courtesy of poor officiating or supporter violence.

Recently, preposterous officiating recently headlined the match between Remo stars and Katsina United and it doesn't seem to get better from there.

Claims of ridiculous 'match-fixing' have also continued to rock the league in recent times with the recent one coming this week.

On Thursday, July 14, footage of the penalty shoot-out in the Ogun State FA Cup final between Remo Stars and Ijebu United surfaced online.

The footage which has now gone viral on social media shows one of the Remo Stars players seemingly throwing away his spot-kick in 'bizarre' fashion just before their opponents stepped up and scored theirs with the Remo Stars goalkeeper appearing to be somewhat nonchalant about the shoot-out.

According to sports journalist, Ibukun Aluko, the Remo stars players deliberately threw away their first 3 spot kicks and their Goalkeeper also remained motionless when the opponents took theirs as a 'mark of protest' for the unfair officiating in the game.

The video which has now gone viral on Twitter has sparked a series of outrage by Nigerians and football fans across the globe.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Fans react on Twitter to viral match-fixing footage in Nigerian football
Fans react on Twitter to viral match-fixing footage in Nigerian football
Fans react on Twitter to viral match-fixing footage in Nigerian football
Fans react on Twitter to viral match-fixing footage in Nigerian football
Fans react on Twitter to viral match-fixing footage in Nigerian football
