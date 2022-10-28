Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Colombia recorded a 6-5 victory on penalties against the Flamingos of Nigeria in the first semifinal.

Spain scored a late goal to defeat European champions Germany in the other semifinal.

While the Flamingos face Germany in a rematch for the bronze medal, Colombia and Spain contest for the title.

Linda Caicedo for Colombia

There have been several players of Nigerian descent to feature for different countries at the U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

The United States of America (USA) had Onyeka Gamero while Canada featured Chinonyerem Annabelle Chukwu.

Leading Colombia to the final is captain Linda Caicedo born to a Nigerian father.

She leads the tournament scoring charts with four goals and is favored to win the Player of the tournament award.

Caicedo cannot play for the Super Falcons of Nigeria as she has already featured for the Colombian senior team.

Vicky Lopez for Spain

Barcelona youngster Vicky Lopez will also feature for Spain in the final.

The 16-year-old Barcelona forward has two goals in the tournament and one of the players that can win the golden ball award.

Lopez born to a Spanish father and a Nigerian mother has made a commitment to her birth country at the youth level.

Yet to feature for the Spanish senior team, Lopez is still eligible to play for the Super Falcons in the future