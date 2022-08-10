Nigerians fear for Anthony Joshua as Oleksandr Usyk adds weight ahead of rematch

Usyk back in September 2012, at the Tottenham Hotspur defeated Joshua to take the IBO, IBF, WBA and WBO boxing heavyweight titles.

The first fight between Usyk and Joshua went the distance with the Ukrainian emerging winner.

Both fighters are finetuning details in camp for the rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk massive for the rematch against Joshua

While the fight between Joshua and Usyk has been delayed because of the war involving Russia and Ukraine.

Usyk has utilized the opportunity to get into proper shape for the rematch.

The Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion danced around Joshua for 12 rounds to get the victory in London last year.

Ahead of the rematch, photos of Usyk have gone viral suggesting a massive increase in weight.

Usyk who moved up from Cruiserweight to heavyweight is expected to weigh in heavier than the first fight.

Fans are now concerned for Joshua as Usyk continues to show off his massive size increment ahead of the rematch.