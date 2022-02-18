Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 2-0 victory against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast in a 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier played on Friday, February 18.
American born Ifeoma Onumonu did her best to make Nigerians forget about Asisat Oshoala with 2 goals vs Ivory Coast
The Super Falcons had not defeated the Ivorians since 2015. Randy Waldrum's side had to battle against Ivory Coast without star player Asisat Oshoala.
Oshoala who has been in fine form for Barcelona Femeni in Spain was surprisingly excluded from the squad list.
Waldrum decided to start with the American-born Ifeoma Onumonu.
Onumonu who is 27-years-old led the Super Falcon attack in the absence of Oshoala.
The Gotham FC forward scored the first goal for the Super Falcons in the 21st minute which they maintained going into the halftime break.
Onumonu scored her second of the game to double the Super Falcons advantage in the 56th minute.
The Super Falcons would hold on to the lead despite late pressure from Ivory Coast.
Following an impressive result against Ivory Coast, Nigerians took to Twitter to react.
Onumonu who was the star of the game was praised for her performance.
The Gotham City striker was shown with love as she put in an impressive showing in the absence of Oshoala.
See reactions to Ifeoma Onumonu below
Nigerians will hope Ifeoma Onumonu can replicate her performance when the Super Falcons travel to face Ivory Coast in the return leg scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
