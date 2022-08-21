'Forget Buhari's handshake!' - Nigerians beg Tobi Amusan after Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman defeats

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nigerians have taken to social media to advise the commonwealth world champion and record-breaker against meeting President Buhari or even shaking hands with his excellency.

Nigerians advise Tobi Amusan against meeting with President Buhari
Nigerians advise Tobi Amusan against meeting with President Buhari

Oluwatobiloba "Tobi" Amusan is the reigning African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles.

Amusan is a track and field athlete who specializes in the 100 metres hurdles but also competes as a sprinter and broke out globally this year having just recently broken multiple world records.

Apart from being Nigeria’s first ever gold medalist in the championship, Amusan’s 12.06 seconds mark, wind-added (+2.5 m/s), was the first in 36 years.

It was also the fourth world record set in women’s hurdles.

As is customary in Nigeria, when athletes perform exceptionally in international competitions and tournaments.

The Presidency is always obliged to host these athletes and superstars whenever they get back to the country as a way of congratulating them for their remarkable achievements.

Photo: Humble Anthony Joshua prostrates before President Buhari
Photo: Humble Anthony Joshua prostrates before President Buhari Pulse Ghana
Kamaru Usman met with Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello
Kamaru Usman met with Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello Twitter

However, it is not always a fairytale for some of these athletes as they tend to co-incidentally suffer setbacks when they eventually return to competing.

Some Nigerians who have already submitted that it is indeed a 'hoodoo' have now advised the Women's track and field superstar against meeting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

This comes after Saturday night's heartbreak for Nigerian athletes as boxing superstar Anthony Joshua and UFC Champions both suffered defeats on the same night.

Anthony Joshua failed to win his rematch against Oleksander Usyk who won via a split decision, while UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards.

Anthony Joshua lost via split-decision in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua lost via split-decision in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk Oleksandr Usyk rocks Anthony Joshua with a counter punch in their rematch Twitter
Usman suffered his first loss in over 10 fights.
Usman suffered his first loss in over 10 fights. Pulse Nigeria

You would recall that Joshua lost his early bout against Usyk the period after he met with Nigeria's head of state. It is with this belief that other Nigerians have taken reference from to warn the Ijebu Ode-born athlete on any possible meeting with President Buhari.

Taking to social media, here are some of the reactions to Amusan's possible meeting with the Nigerian Presidency:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Drake loses 120 million Naira betting on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards

Drake loses 120 million Naira betting on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

'Forget Buhari's handshake!' - Nigerians beg Tobi Amusan after Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman defeats

'Forget Buhari's handshake!' - Nigerians beg Tobi Amusan after Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman defeats

Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

Nigeria’s Falconets ready for strong Netherlands - Chris Musa

Nigeria’s Falconets ready for strong Netherlands - Chris Musa

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada