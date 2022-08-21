'Forget Buhari's handshake!' - Nigerians beg Tobi Amusan after Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman defeats

Amusan is a track and field athlete who specializes in the 100 metres hurdles but also competes as a sprinter and broke out globally this year having just recently broken multiple world records.

Apart from being Nigeria’s first ever gold medalist in the championship, Amusan’s 12.06 seconds mark, wind-added (+2.5 m/s), was the first in 36 years.

It was also the fourth world record set in women’s hurdles.

Nigerians advise Tobi Amusan against meeting President Buhari

As is customary in Nigeria, when athletes perform exceptionally in international competitions and tournaments.

The Presidency is always obliged to host these athletes and superstars whenever they get back to the country as a way of congratulating them for their remarkable achievements.

However, it is not always a fairytale for some of these athletes as they tend to co-incidentally suffer setbacks when they eventually return to competing.

Some Nigerians who have already submitted that it is indeed a 'hoodoo' have now advised the Women's track and field superstar against meeting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

This comes after Saturday night's heartbreak for Nigerian athletes as boxing superstar Anthony Joshua and UFC Champions both suffered defeats on the same night.

Anthony Joshua failed to win his rematch against Oleksander Usyk who won via a split decision, while UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards.

You would recall that Joshua lost his early bout against Usyk the period after he met with Nigeria's head of state. It is with this belief that other Nigerians have taken reference from to warn the Ijebu Ode-born athlete on any possible meeting with President Buhari.