Adebayo's double not enough for 'magnificent' Luton in six-goal thriller

Adebayo was on target twice as Luton twice fought from behind to earn a share of the spoils against 10-man Huddersfield Town following a 3-3 draw late Tuesday night.

His goals arrived in a blistering first-half performance from both teams which produced five of the goals.

Huddersfield took the lead twice through a Carlton Morris own goal and a penalty to restore the just after the half-hour.

And twice, Luton struck back via Adebayo. The first was the equaliser, a beautiful turn and strike to make it 1-1 in the 18th minute, and then, five minutes after Morris put the away side ahead again, to make it 2-2.

Luton did take the lead heading into the break when Jordan Clark completed the fight back in the first half to make it 3-2 at the break.

But this time, it was the visitors who fought back with the only goal late in the second half to ensure a share of the spoils for both sides. The visitors also finished with 10 men on the pitch after David Kasumu saw red in added time.

For the giant Nigerian forward, Adebayo, the goals were the first and second of the season for the 24-year-old, who finished as the top scorer last season for the club with 16 goals.

He played for 80 minutes before he was subbed off in what was his 11th game of the season in the English second division.

Luton's boss disappointed to concede three set pieces

Despite taking a point from the game after fighting so hard, Luton's manager, Nathan Jones, was a disappointed man in the end.

Huddersfield's goals all came from set plays and Jones was left ruing how vulnerable the home side was throughout the entertaining match at Kenilworth Road.

"The problem was every time they had a set play we looked like we would head it in," the manager told the club after the game.