'Hard working' Nigerian striker Adebayo gets praise from manager after brace

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Hatters striker was the number 24-ranked player on PulseSports30 last season after he scored 16 goals for Luton in the Championship.

Elijah Adebayo was top scorer last season for Luton this season

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has revealed he never stopped believing in his Nigerian striker Elijah Adebayo.

Adebayo ended a run of 10 matches without a goal on Tuesday night after he helped Luton avoid defeat at home.

Elijah Adebayo scored 16 goals last season to finish as top scorer for Luton Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old netted a brace as the Hatters twice came from behind to earn a share of the spoils against Huddersfield.

Both goals were his first and second of the new season, putting an end to his 10-match drought.

After scoring 16 goals to finish as the top scorer for Luton, Adebayo has had a difficult start to the 2022/23 campaign.

However, despite the lack of goals, his manager never stopped believing in the talented star.

Nathan Jones was disappointed by how his side was undone by set plays. Pulse Nigeria

“You have to realise he (Adebayo) set such high standards last season," Jones told the club website.

"He was always going to have to gather momentum, what you have to do is keep believing in your players, keep telling them how good they are and keep working with them."

Elijah Adebayo is PulseSPORTS30 #24 Pulse Nigeria

“He works hard, tonight's first half was all about Elijah Adebayo and how he was last year."

With the drought behind him now after he got off the mark, Luton's boss wants to see more from Adebayo and his strike partner, Carlton Morris, who scored the third goal for the Hatters on the night.

"If we have him and Carlton (Morris) doing that, with Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome that we have as well, we have a real, real chance," he added.

