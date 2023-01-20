Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi celebrates birth of 3rd child

The 28-year-old Koper FC forward took to his official Instagram story to announce the birth of his first son Brian Efosa Edomwonyi on Friday, posting a photo of his new-born baby’s hand while wrapped in cream-coloured crotchet blanket.

Bright posted the photo with an adorable message that read: ‘Bless the name of the Lord. We welcome my son Brian Efosa Edomwinyi into the world. You are blessed son’.

This would be Bright’s third child with his wife Monica and his first son as well.

Monica Edomwonyi shows off ‘adorable’ baby bump on social media

Bright’s wife Monica who is a fashion entrepreneur, also took to social media on Friday, to announce the birth of her third child posting some gorgeous photos on her Instagram post in a post which she captioned: ‘B L E S S E D 🤎✨ Jesus did it again !’

Friends and family members have since taken to her comment section to send her congratulatory messages including notable wives of Super Eagles stars Peter Etebo and Henry Onyekuru.

Estelle who is the wife of Adana Demirspor Henry Onyekuru, sent a message to Monica via her official Instagram story posting the beautiful baby bump post with a message that read: ‘Congratulations my sis @murnyca’ followed by two heart emojis.

Isi who is the wife of Adana Demirspor star Peter Etebo commented below the post: ‘Congratulations darling ❤️😍’.

Bright Edomwonyi Form and Goals 2023

The 28-year-old Nigerian striker is yet to receive an official call up to the Super Eagles team but has been actively played professional football for over a decade for a number of clubs in Europe including Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, Sturm Graz with whom he won the Austrian Cup in the 2017/18 season.

Since then, Edomwonyi has had spells in Turkey with Caykur Rizespor, Greek club Atromitis Arthens and is currently playing for Slovenian club side Koper.