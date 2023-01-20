ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi celebrates birth of 3rd child

The Slovenia-based Nigerian striker has celebrated the birth his first son and third child with his wife on social media.

Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi announces birth of third child on social media

Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi has welcomed his third child to the world on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The 28-year-old Koper FC forward took to his official Instagram story to announce the birth of his first son Brian Efosa Edomwonyi on Friday, posting a photo of his new-born baby’s hand while wrapped in cream-coloured crotchet blanket.

Bright posted the photo with an adorable message that read: &lsquo;Bless the name of the Lord. We welcome my son Brian Efosa Edomwinyi into the world. You are blessed son&rsquo;.

Bright Edomwonye/via Ig story
This would be Bright&rsquo;s third child with his wife Monica and his first son as well.

Monica Edomwonyi/via Instagram
Bright&rsquo;s wife Monica who is a fashion entrepreneur, also took to social media on Friday, to announce the birth of her third child posting some gorgeous photos on her Instagram post in a post which she captioned: &lsquo;B L E S S E D 🤎✨ Jesus did it again !&rsquo;

Friends and family members have since taken to her comment section to send her congratulatory messages including notable wives of Super Eagles stars Peter Etebo and Henry Onyekuru.

Estelle who is the wife of Adana Demirspor Henry Onyekuru, sent a message to Monica via her official Instagram story posting the beautiful baby bump post with a message that read: ‘Congratulations my sis @murnyca’ followed by two heart emojis.

Estelle Onyekuru/via Ig story
Isi who is the wife of Adana Demirspor star Peter Etebo commented below the post: &lsquo;Congratulations darling ❤️😍&rsquo;.

Bright Edomwonye joined FC Koper in 2022
The 28-year-old Nigerian striker is yet to receive an official call up to the Super Eagles team but has been actively played professional football for over a decade for a number of clubs in Europe including Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, Sturm Graz with whom he won the Austrian Cup in the 2017/18 season.

Since then, Edomwonyi has had spells in Turkey with Caykur Rizespor, Greek club Atromitis Arthens and is currently playing for Slovenian club side Koper.

He has netted three times in appearances for Koper this season and is expected to return in time for Koper’s clash against league giants Maribor in the Prva Liga on Saturday, February 11, 2022.

