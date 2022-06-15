SCOOP

Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade found dead in car

Tosin Abayomi
Sad News as Nigeria's Akeem Omolade found dead in Italy

Former Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade has been found dead. According to several reports, Omolade was found dead on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Omolade who was born in Kaduna Northern Nigeria on March 4, 1983 died at the age of 39.

He was reportedly found dead in his Peugeot car. The reports explain that Omolade told his family members that he was experiencing pain in his leg.

Some days after complaining Omolade was later found dead in Palermo, Italy.

Omolade played all his career in Italy after he arrived at just 17. He joined Serie B side Treviso and made his professional debut.

The Nigerian would later make his Serie A debut with Torino. The Italian side released a statement after the death of Omolade was confirmed.

The statement in part read, “President Urbano Cairo and all of Torino Football Club sincerely share in the Omolade family’s grief at the passing of our former player Akeem Omolade.

“Signed from Treviso, he first played in our youth side and then for the first team, making his Serie A debut against Inter Milan on February 2, 2003.

“The entire Torino family sends its deepest sympathies to his loved ones, his parents and his many friends.”

Omolade spent a lot of time in the lower leagues of Italian football as the Police continues to investigate his mysterious death.

